SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 415,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,358. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

