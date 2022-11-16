Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 769,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Express makes up approximately 2.2% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Express by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express alerts:

Express Price Performance

EXPR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 24,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.