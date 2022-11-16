Sourceless (STR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.28 million and $7.42 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820407 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $475.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

