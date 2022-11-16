Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SOR opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Source Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

