SoftBank Group Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoftBank Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SFTBY stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

