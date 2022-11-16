Societe Generale Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €84.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €100.00 ($103.09) to €84.00 ($86.60) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($95.88) to €76.00 ($78.35) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($107.22) to €100.00 ($103.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,437. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.