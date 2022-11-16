Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 23.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 122.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

