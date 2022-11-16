SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson to $5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.66.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE SMRT traded down 0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 2.19 and a 12 month high of 11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 265,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.