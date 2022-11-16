SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson to $5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.66.
SmartRent Trading Down 5.6 %
NYSE SMRT traded down 0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 2.19 and a 12 month high of 11.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.92.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
