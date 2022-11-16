Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $33.82

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $32.18. Sleep Number shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $728.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sleep Number by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

