Skaana Management L.P. Takes Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Skaana Management L.P. owned about 2.90% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000.
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.21.
About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.
