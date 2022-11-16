Skaana Management L.P. Takes $98,000 Position in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Price Performance

BOA Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

BOA Acquisition Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

