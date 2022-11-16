Skaana Management L.P. Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Skaana Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 2.9% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHKEZ remained flat at $84.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

