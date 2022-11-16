Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $5.68 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

