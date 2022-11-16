Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,829 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.