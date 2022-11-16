Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $347.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $490.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.62.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

