Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.33 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $316.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day moving average is $278.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

