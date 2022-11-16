Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,944 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,483,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at about $635,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

