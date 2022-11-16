Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.