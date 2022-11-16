Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 228,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 79,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sirona Biochem Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

