SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.87.
