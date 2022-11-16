Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.6 %
SGAPY stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Singapore Telecommunications
