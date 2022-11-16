Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.6 %

SGAPY stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

