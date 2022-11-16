Simonetta Vendittelli Sells 3,090 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

TSE MFC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,397. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$44.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

