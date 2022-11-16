Simonetta Vendittelli Sells 3,090 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
TSE MFC traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,397. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$44.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.