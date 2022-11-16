Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,114 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 494,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a market cap of $403.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.