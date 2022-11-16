Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,324 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.78. 119,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

