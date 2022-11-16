Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,623 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FHLC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,627. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

