Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.68. 214,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

