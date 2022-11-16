Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.27. 87,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,462. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30.

