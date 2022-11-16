Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. 136,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.