Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,338.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. 109,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

