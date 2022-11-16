Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LMBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 11,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,220. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.