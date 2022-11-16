Sigma Planning Corp Has $20.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,350 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

