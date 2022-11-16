Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,609,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 330,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

