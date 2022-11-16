Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,452 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

