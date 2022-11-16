Sigma Lithium (SGML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
