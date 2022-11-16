Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.