Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
