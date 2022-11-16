Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 157,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

Sierra Metals Company Profile

SMTS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,109. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

