Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 523,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 489,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 2.2 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.