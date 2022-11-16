Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 523,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 489,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
