Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 15.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

