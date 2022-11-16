Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 15.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
