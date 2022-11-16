Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Decreases By 9.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
