Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Decreases By 9.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 83.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 100.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $174,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

