Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declines By 12.9%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mativ Stock Down 0.5 %

Mativ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Insider Activity at Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,533,399.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,380 shares of company stock worth $1,094,262. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

