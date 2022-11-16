Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Increases By 9.6%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 50,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $489,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

