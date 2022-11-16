Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Increases By 10.8%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 2,359,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,406. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.