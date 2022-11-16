Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Declines By 16.5%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LSAK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,868. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,967,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,794.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

