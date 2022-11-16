Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Grows By 12.5%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,898,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Wednesday. 71,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,198. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
