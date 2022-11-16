Short Interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Decreases By 12.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kura Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of KURA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.