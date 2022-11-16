Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expands By 6.0%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

