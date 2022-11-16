Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Grows By 17.5%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

