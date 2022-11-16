Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Decreases By 18.8%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 191,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IRIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

