Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 10.6%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 476,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE IHG opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.