Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 10.6%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 476,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IHG opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

