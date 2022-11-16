Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Drops By 22.6%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INVVY traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 4,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Indivior has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

